Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.93. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,942,586. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.