Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $35.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.18% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

