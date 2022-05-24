Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

