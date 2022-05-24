Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

