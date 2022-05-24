Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €132.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €132.00 ($140.43) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($212.77) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

SU stock traded up €1.92 ($2.04) on Tuesday, reaching €127.54 ($135.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($81.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €150.33.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

