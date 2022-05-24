Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($154.26) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up €1.92 ($2.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €127.54 ($135.68). 792,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €140.74 and a 200 day moving average of €150.33. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($81.21).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

