Scott Didier Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Rating) insider Scott Didier sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.25 ($4.43), for a total value of A$6,250,000.00 ($4,432,624.11).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Johns Lyng Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Johns Lyng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johns Lyng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.