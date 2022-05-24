Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of SGEN opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.33. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,634 shares of company stock worth $9,663,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Seagen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

