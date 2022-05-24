Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $157.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.85. 14,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,932. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.97.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $96,125,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,634 shares of company stock worth $9,663,279 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.