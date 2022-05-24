Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Get Sema4 alerts:

SMFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.54.

Shares of SMFR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,864. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,099 shares of company stock valued at $79,156.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 144.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 61.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 83.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 518,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sema4 (SMFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.