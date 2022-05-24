Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

SRE opened at $163.79 on Tuesday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

