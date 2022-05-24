Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of SNSE opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a current ratio of 18.27. The company has a market cap of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 21,203 shares of company stock valued at $76,800 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 202,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,721,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.