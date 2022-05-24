Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Shares of SNSE stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,833. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Peyer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,203 shares of company stock worth $76,800.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 636,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.