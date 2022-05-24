Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Buys A$90,000.00 in Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Rating) insider Charles Sweeney bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($63,829.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Sequoia Financial Group alerts:

Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.