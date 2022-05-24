Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Buys A$90,000.00 in Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Rating) insider Charles Sweeney bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($63,829.79).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
