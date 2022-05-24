Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Million

Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will post $6.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $11.13 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $5.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $171.39 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $318.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.43. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 976,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

