Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $6.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of SVC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 25,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,376. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $919.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $22,669,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $14,211,000. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 1,465,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,395,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
