Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) PT Lowered to $6.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of SVC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 25,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,376. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $919.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $22,669,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $14,211,000. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 1,465,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,395,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

