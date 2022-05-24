Setareh Seyedkazemi Purchases 20,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) insider Setareh Seyedkazemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 540,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,978. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
