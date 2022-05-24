Setareh Seyedkazemi Purchases 20,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) insider Setareh Seyedkazemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 540,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,978. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $799,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

