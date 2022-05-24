SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. SFS Group has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $112.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79.

Get SFS Group alerts:

About SFS Group (Get Rating)

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.