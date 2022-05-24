SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. SFS Group has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $112.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79.
About SFS Group (Get Rating)
