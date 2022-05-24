Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.80

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 579 ($7.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.07. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 592.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 604.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.05) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 635 ($7.99).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.