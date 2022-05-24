Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will report sales of $237.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.51 million to $241.26 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $187.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $940.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.60 million to $953.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SHAK shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 728,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.