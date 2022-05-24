Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.10.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,062 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,907 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

