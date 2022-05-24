Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz Sells 4,940 Shares

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,523. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.80 and a beta of 2.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

