Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 7,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,731. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

