Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 69.81 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

