Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($6.98) to GBX 430 ($5.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 490.71 ($6.17).

LON PETS traded down GBX 4.63 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 277.57 ($3.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 394.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

