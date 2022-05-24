Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greencore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160 ($2.01).

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100.71 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.87 ($1.99). The company has a market cap of £594.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

