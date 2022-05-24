SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SIBN stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $51,716.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,609.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,856 shares of company stock valued at $342,884. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SI-BONE by 169.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 60.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 460,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

