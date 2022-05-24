Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.00 ($20.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($19.15) to €15.70 ($16.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.