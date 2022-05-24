Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.00 ($20.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($19.15) to €15.70 ($16.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
