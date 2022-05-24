Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.83.

NYSE:SI traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.72. 22,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

