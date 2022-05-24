Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 199,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.