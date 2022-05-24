SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE:SITC traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,912. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,670,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 602.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

