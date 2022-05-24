SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. 465,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.72. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 68.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

