SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. 465,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.72. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (Get Rating)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.
