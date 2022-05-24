SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.55. 465,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

