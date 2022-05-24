Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SVKEF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$11.35 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

