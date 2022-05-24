Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

