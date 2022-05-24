SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $698.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will announce $698.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.45 million. SkyWest posted sales of $656.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SkyWest by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth $566,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in SkyWest by 56.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 48.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.74.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

