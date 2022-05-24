SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $100,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.