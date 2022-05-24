SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

SMBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. 18,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $417.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

