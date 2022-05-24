Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,368.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($15.10) to GBX 1,295 ($16.30) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.31) to GBX 1,442 ($18.15) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 532,763 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

