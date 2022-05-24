Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

Snap stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,860,000 after buying an additional 2,349,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Snap by 2,103.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 675,953 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Snap by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 778,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 231,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after buying an additional 2,588,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

