Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.