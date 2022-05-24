Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.
SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.
Shares of Snap stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.
In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.