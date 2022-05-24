Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.
Snap stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 730.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Snap by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Snap by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
