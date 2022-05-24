Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. Snap has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
