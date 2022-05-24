Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Benchmark

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

SNAP opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. Snap has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

