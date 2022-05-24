Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $49.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 73.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP traded down $9.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,540,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,454,352. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.