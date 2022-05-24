Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $49.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 73.45% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.
SNAP traded down $9.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,540,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,454,352. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. Snap has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
