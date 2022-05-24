Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 100.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.
Shares of SNAP opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.
In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Snap by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
