Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at BTIG Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $359.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.99.

SNOW opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.98. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

