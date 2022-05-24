Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $355.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.67.
NYSE:SNOW opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.98.
In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.