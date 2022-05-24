Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

