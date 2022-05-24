Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SBSI stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 90,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.